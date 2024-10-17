 Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentUnstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show

The Telugu language show is directed by Anil Ravipudi and written by BVS Ravi

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Unstoppable with NBK is a reality show starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The season 4 of Unstoppable with NBK is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Unstoppable with NBK Season 4?

The upcoming show is set to stream on October 24, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Aha. Talking about the previous seasons, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "The success of Unstoppable with NBK is a result of the entire team's hard work, and I believe that Season 4 will be much more interesting."

He further added, "Many heroes, directors, and producers have appeared on this show, and its success is due to their contributions as well. They have answered even the most awkward questions patiently. Telugu audiences are open to new ideas, which is why this show has achieved such great success. Unstoppable has succeeded for three seasons, and Season 4 will be even more interesting."

FPJ Shorts
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

Plot

The trailer of the show starts with multiple slaves being forced by wealthy people to work in a small village. The slaves eagerly waits for a superhero who can improve their lives and free them from slavery. In a surprising turn of events, Balakrishna appears as the charismatic and strong superhero that everybody hopes for. This leads to a celebration of a huge festival known as Balayya Panduga, which is a symbol of happiness and harmony.

Read Also
The Shadow Strays OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Unstoppable with NBK Season 4

The Telugu language show is directed by Anil Ravipudi and written by BVS Ravi and Allu Aravind. It is produced by Edward Stevenson Pereji and Tejaswini Nandamuri under Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are Heartbroken': Liam Payne's Family Issues Official Statement After Singer Dies At 31

'We Are Heartbroken': Liam Payne's Family Issues Official Statement After Singer Dies At 31

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's Show

Salman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh

Salman Khan Drove Rashly On Footpath During Bandhan Shoot, Was Caught By Cops: Aasif Sheikh

'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh...

'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh...

Sunny Deol Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Sunny Deol Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT