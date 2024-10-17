The Shadow Strays OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Shadow Strays OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Shadow Strays is an action-thriller film starring Aurora Ribero in the lead role. The series premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and it is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Shadow Strays?

The film is streaming on Netflix. The makers shared the poster of the movie on X and noted, "The Shadow Strays, a new film from Timo Tjahjanto, premieres October 17. An assassin is determined to save a child from a crime syndicate, even if it means going against her own mentor and the organisation who hires her. Starring Aurora Ribero."

Plot

The movie revolves around the life of a 17-year-old assassin who is also a skilled martial artist. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is suspended from the fighting organisation after failing a mission in Japan. Things take an intense turn after she encounters a young boy named Monji, who has lost his mother, and decides to protect him from deadly assassins.

Cast and production of The Shadow Strays

The film stars Aurora Ribero, Hana Pitrashata Malasan, Andri Mashadi Trinugraha, Adipati Dolken, Kristo Immanuel, Ali Fikry, Taskya Namya, Arswend Nasution, Chew Kin-Wah, Agra Pilliang and Timo Tjahjanto, among others.

The action-thriller film is directed and written by Timo Tjahjanto. It is produced by Todd Brown, Wicky V Olindo, Timo Tjahjanto, Nick Spicer, Daiwanne P Ralie, and Anne P Ralie.