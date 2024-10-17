Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance OTT Release Date - Know About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance OTT Release Date | Trailer

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance is an animated series which is streaming on an OTT platform. It is directed by Erasmus Brosdau and written by Gavin Hignight. The series features the voices of actors, including Nanako Mori.

Where to watch Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance?

The animated series is streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Check out the opening scene from Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a new animated series premiering October 17th. #GeekedWeek."

Plot

The series revolves around a pilot named Celia Massingham. During the late stages of the One-Year War in UC 0079 Earth, Celia discovers that things are not going well and that they might lose the war. As a pilot under the Red Wolves division, Celia gets assigned to defend the European front against the Federation Force's efforts to occupy their area. What happens when Celia learns that she has to fight with the Earth Federation’s deadliest weapon: the mobile suit Gundam?

Cast and production of Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance

The six-episodic series features voices of actors including Nanako Mori as Iria Solari, Shoya Ishige as Reid, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Kale Zavaleta, Takeo Otsuka as Ony Kasuga, Ander Heaton as Ryosuke Hara, Maki Kawase as Hailey Arhun and Hiroshi Naka as Alfee Zydos. It is produced by Ken Iyadomi and Wilbert Roget II has composed the music of the series.