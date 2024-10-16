 Shrinking Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The comedy series is created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Shrinking Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Shrinking is a comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the lead roles. The first season which was released on January 27, 2023, and received a positive response from the audiences and critics. The season 2 of the series is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Shrinking Season 2?

Shrinking Season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+. Brett Goldstein shared the poster of the series and wrote, "Shrinking Season Two, episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Apple TV. Episode 1 is written by the brilliant @msfruch and episode 2 by the amazing @anniemebane. So excited for you all to see what we've been cooking up. The cast, writers and crew are on fire. You're gonna fxxxing love it. #boop."

Plot

The series follows the story of a therapist named Jimmy Laird, whose life is shattered when his wife passes away. Struggling with grief, he decides to make a change and starts being brutally honest. He begins breaking the rules and confessing his true feelings to his clients. What will happen to Jimmy as he disregards his training and ethics, finding himself in major turmoil?

Cast and production of Shrinking

The cast of the series includes Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, Harrison Ford as Dr Paul Rhoades, Luke Tennie as Sean, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Michael Urie as Brian, Christa Miller as Liz, Ted McGinley as Derek, Heidi Gardner as Grace, and Courtney Taylor as Courtney. The series is created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel. It is produced by Kip Kroeger under 3 Chance Productions, Katie Abel, Missy Hernandez, Sarah Lucky and Peggy Tachdjian.

