Longlegs OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage, Maika Monroe's Film

Longlegs OTT Release Date | Trailer

Longlegs is a horror-thriller film starring Maika Dillon Monroe and Nicolas Cage in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on July 12, 2024, and it received a positive response from critics and audiences. Longlegs became the top-grossing R-rated horror film of 2024, and it is streaming on the digital platform.

Where to watch Longlegs?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Plot

The film is set in 1974 in Oregon and follows FBI Agent Lee Harker. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she is assigned the mysterious case of Longlegs. As she investigates, Lee discovers that a mysterious man has killed a family in Oregon. Strange paranormal activities start happening around her, and she learns that she has a personal connection to the killer. Will she be able to uncover the truth and solve the mystery?

Cast

The film features Maika Dillon Monroe as Lee Harker, Nicolas Cage as Longlegs, Alicia Witt as Ruth Harker, Blair Underwood as Agent Carter, Michelle Choi-Lee as Agent Browning, Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne Camera, Dakota Daulby as Agent Fisk, Jason Day as Father Camera, Lauren Acala as young Lee, Ava Kelders as Ruby Carter, Peter Bryant as a senior FBI agent and Ava Kelders as Ruby Carter, among others.

All about Longlegs

The film is directed and written by Osgood Perkins. It is produced by Dan Kagan, Chris Ferguson, Nicolas Cage, Dave Caplan, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones under the banner of C2 Motion Picture Group Traffic, Oddfellows and Saturn Films. Zilgi has composed the music and Andres Arochi Tinajero has done the cinematography. It is edited by Greg Ng and Graham Fortin.