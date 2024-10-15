 1000 Babies OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Neena Gupta, Rahman's Series
The show tells what happens when a policeman investigates a case of mass infanticide that takes place secretly in a hospital

Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
1000 Babies OTT Release Date | Trailer

1000 Babies is a crime series featuring Neena Gupta and Rahman in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch 1000 Babies

The upcoming show is set to drop online on October 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Rahman shares his excitement about 1000 Babies, marking his web series debut.#1000Babies streams from October 18 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali."

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a policeman who investigates a case of mass infanticide that takes place secretly in a hospital. What happens when he gets to know that a mysterious man is manipulating numerous women's lives through cryptic letters and deadly games? The series reveals what happens next.

Cast and production of 1000 babies

The cast of the series includes Neena Gupta, Rahman, Adil Ibrahim, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Shaju Sreedhar, Sanju Sivaram, Joy Mathew, Irshad Ali, Manu M Lal, Shalu Rahim, Danin Davis and Radhika Radhakrishnan, among others.

The show is directed by Najeem Koya and Sankar Sharma has composed the music. Faiz Siddik has has done the cinematography and editing of the series. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya under the banner of August Cinema.

