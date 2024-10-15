 Level Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali & Amala Paul's Malayalam Film Online
Level Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali & Amala Paul's Malayalam Film Online

Level Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali & Amala Paul's Malayalam Film Online

The psychological thriller film is written and directed by Arfaz Ayub

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Level Cross OTT Release Date | Trailer

Level Cross is a psychological thriller film starring Asif Ali and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The film was released theatrically on July 26, 2024. It is currently streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Level Cross?

The film is streaming on Aha and Amazon Prime Video. Level Cross is available on the streaming platforms in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a gatekeeper named Raghu (Asif Ali), who has been living alone on barren land. One day, he finds an injured girl named Chaitali (Amala Paul), who jumped off a train to end her life. Raghu finds her on the railway track and helps Chaitali to heal her wounds. He decides to take care of her. What happens when he discovers the hidden truth about the girl and her family is revealed further in the film.

Cast and production of Level Cross

The film stars Asif Ali as Raghu and George, Amala Paul as Dr Chaitali and Shika, Lal Jose as Doctor and Sharaf U Dheen as Dr Zincho, among others. The film is written and directed by Arfaz Ayub.

Adam Ayub has written the dialogues and Ramesh P Pillai has produced the film under the banner of Abhishek Films. Appu Prabhakar has done the cinematography and Deepu Joseph has edited the film. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar and Vinayak Sasikumar. It is distributed by Phars Film and Wayfarer Films.

