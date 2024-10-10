 Stree 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online
Stree 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film Online

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's blockbuster film Stree 2, which has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, has released on an OTT platform. After a successful theatrical run, the makers of the horror-comedy have announced the digital release of the film.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. It has Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan's cameo appearances.

When and where to watch Stree 2 on OTT

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Announcing its OTT release, the streaming giant wrote on social media, "Stree AAAAAAAA chuki hai 🔊#StreeOnPrime, screaming now."

Stree 2 is set in the town of Chanderi, years after Stree's disappearance. However, the civilians of the town face a new threat as a headless ghost, named Sarkata, emerges and abducts women to take revenge against those he holds responsible for Stree’s demise.

To defeat this monster, Vicky, Bittu, Rudra and Jana team up and seek help from an unnamed woman (played by Shraddha Kapoor).

Stree 2 producer Dinesh Vijan said, "It is a truly special film for us. It is a testament that strong and loved characters and a well-rounded narrative can be the driving force behind a film’s success. We’re humbled by the success of the film and the love the cast has received. It has reinforced our belief in the power of storytelling. After a super successful theatrical run, we’re thrilled to bring this story to the Amazon Prime audience across India and the world."

Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which released in September 2023. It is also the most profitable film of 2024 so far. Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, Stree, was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

