 Shraddha Kapoor Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir As Stree 2 Completes 50-Day Theatre Run, Earns Over ₹620 Crore
As Stree 2 completed a 50-day run in theatres, Shraddha Kapoor visited Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi to seek blessings on Friday

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest blockbuster film Stree 2. As the film completed a 50-day run in theatres, the actress visited Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi to seek blessings on Friday (October 4).

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha shared a couple of pictures of her visit to the famous temple. The official social media account of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi also gave a glimpse of the actress' visit.

In one of the photos, Shraddha is seen offering prayers with folded hands. She wore a yellow traditional dress. In another photo, Shraddha is seen posing in front of Sai Baba's idol inside the temple.

After offering prayers, the actress was felicitated by the members of the temple trust. Take a look at her photos here:

Stree 2 success

Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Stree 2 is also the most profitable film of 2024 so far. According to media reports, the film has also maintained a streak of 1 crore+ collection for 46 days straight, which is the highest ever in Indian cinema.

The film has completed a 50-day run in theatres and has earned over Rs 620 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, Stree, was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

