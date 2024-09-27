Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor attended the screening of the second season of Bhuvan Bam's web series, Taaza Khabar, in Mumbai on Thursday (September 26). Several pictures and videos of the actress posing for paparazzi have surfaced on social media. However, what caught out attention was Shraddha's bouncer pushing a fan who tried to come close to the actress.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shraddha is seen getting out of her car and walking towards the red carpet. Soon after she stepped out, several people gathered around to get a glimpse of the actress.

A fan rushed towards Shraddha with his mobile phone to click a picture, however, he was roughly handled by one of the bouncers. He pushed the fan away and made way for Shraddha.

It is not confirmed if he was Shraddha's personal security guard or if he was asked to handle the crowd by the event organisers. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Shraddha Kapoor ke bouncer ne ki badtameezi."

Soon after the video was posted, several social media users criticised the security official for pushing the fan. A section of users also opined that fans should maintain distance from the celebs and not mob them.

Several other celebrities who attended the event were Tiger Shroff, Meezaan Jaffry, Shehnaaz Gill, Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Talwar, Nakuul Mehta, Shiv Thakare and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is enjoying the success of her latest blockbuster film Stree 2. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Alongside Shraddha, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Shraddha has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.