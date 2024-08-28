 Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report

Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy film Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead. Reportedly, Shraddha has a new address and it has a connection with Hrithik Roshan, as she is all set to rent his Rs 100 crore sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times, Shraddha will soon become Akshay Kumar’s neighbour. Kumar made a surprise appearance in Stree 2 and lives in the same building that Shraddha will be moving into. He lives in a luxurious duplex apartment with his wife, author Twinkle Khanna and their children.

Read Also
'Sabko Mirchi Lagti Hai': Mallika Dua Supports Shraddha Kapoor's 'Self-Funded PR' Over Stree 2...
article-image

Earlier, it was reported that Varun Dhawan will be renting into Roshan's apartment with his wife, Natasha Dalal and their newborn baby girl. However, it seems like those plans didn’t materialise, and now Shraddha Kapoor will be moving in.

Shraddha Kapoor is yet to react to the reports.

FPJ Shorts
Why Children Should Avoid Excessive Salt For 1000 Days After Birth? Know The Real Reason
Why Children Should Avoid Excessive Salt For 1000 Days After Birth? Know The Real Reason
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP Narayan Rane Snatches TV Reporter's Mic; Threatens MVA Workers As Aaditya Thackeray Visits Rajkot Fort (VIDEO)
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP Narayan Rane Snatches TV Reporter's Mic; Threatens MVA Workers As Aaditya Thackeray Visits Rajkot Fort (VIDEO)
Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report
Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report
Will Telegram Be Banned? 5 Exam Controversies That May Lead To Its Ban In India
Will Telegram Be Banned? 5 Exam Controversies That May Lead To Its Ban In India
Read Also
Step Inside Hrithik Roshan's Nautical-Themed Mumbai House: From Sea-Facing Living Room To Open Gym
article-image

Meanwhile, Hrithik purchased the sea-facing apartment in Juhu in late 2020, which enjoys an expansive view of the Arabian Ocean, and costs Rs. 97.50 crore, which is almost Rs 100 crore.

Speaking about his home, Hrithik told Architectural Digest, "Building this home was about discovering myself. I wanted to explore what would manifest on the outside if I went by what I felt inside." The Krrish actor curated his house with the help of architect Ashiesh Shah.

Read Also
'Sabko Mirchi Lagti Hai': Mallika Dua Supports Shraddha Kapoor's 'Self-Funded PR' Over Stree 2...
article-image

Stree 2 has created a new milestone in Shraddha's movie career. Directed by Amar Kaushik, so far, the horror-comedy has accumulated Rs 414.78 crore at the domestic box office. 

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report

Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report

Bhagyashree Receives Cute Proposal From Govinda During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bhagyashree Receives Cute Proposal From Govinda During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Aly Goni Reveals He Broke Up With Natasa Stankovic As She Didn't Want To Live With His Family:...

Aly Goni Reveals He Broke Up With Natasa Stankovic As She Didn't Want To Live With His Family:...

Jordanian Actor Akef Najem Apologises, Regrets Negative Portrayal Of Saudi Arabia In Aadujeevitham:...

Jordanian Actor Akef Najem Apologises, Regrets Negative Portrayal Of Saudi Arabia In Aadujeevitham:...

Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid...

Khusbhu Sundar Says She Should've Spoken About Being Sexually Abused By Father Earlier Amid...