Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy film Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead. Reportedly, Shraddha has a new address and it has a connection with Hrithik Roshan, as she is all set to rent his Rs 100 crore sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times, Shraddha will soon become Akshay Kumar’s neighbour. Kumar made a surprise appearance in Stree 2 and lives in the same building that Shraddha will be moving into. He lives in a luxurious duplex apartment with his wife, author Twinkle Khanna and their children.

Earlier, it was reported that Varun Dhawan will be renting into Roshan's apartment with his wife, Natasha Dalal and their newborn baby girl. However, it seems like those plans didn’t materialise, and now Shraddha Kapoor will be moving in.

Shraddha Kapoor is yet to react to the reports.

Meanwhile, Hrithik purchased the sea-facing apartment in Juhu in late 2020, which enjoys an expansive view of the Arabian Ocean, and costs Rs. 97.50 crore, which is almost Rs 100 crore.

Speaking about his home, Hrithik told Architectural Digest, "Building this home was about discovering myself. I wanted to explore what would manifest on the outside if I went by what I felt inside." The Krrish actor curated his house with the help of architect Ashiesh Shah.

Stree 2 has created a new milestone in Shraddha's movie career. Directed by Amar Kaushik, so far, the horror-comedy has accumulated Rs 414.78 crore at the domestic box office.

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.