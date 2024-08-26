'Sabko Mirchi Lagti Hai': Mallika Dua Supports Shraddha Kapoor's 'Self-Funded PR' Over Stree 2 Success Credit War

Actress and comedian Mallika Dua has reacted to the box office success of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Stree 2. She also shared her views on Shraddha's PR game after the film's release. For those unversed, as the horror comedy continues to earn good money at the box office, the credit tag between lead actors, Rajkummar and Shraddha, has turned into a PR game.

While Shraddha's fans feel that she was the lead actress who managed to pull the audience to the theatres, owing to her huge fan following, others believe that the credit for the film's success should be given more to Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, for their performances.

Reacting to the ongoing debate, Mallika wrote on her Instagram story, "Since I have nothing better to do and I read too much Twitter sometimes. An intrusive thought about Bollywood. If you don't want female actors to hijack the PR narrative of your super dhamaka movie, maybe give them more to do in the movie so they don't feel unseen, unfulfilled, no? I love how sabko itni mirchi lagti hai when women start to play a morally bankrupt game without morals. Oho so inconvenient."

Without mentioning any names in her post, Mallika extended her support to Shraddha amid trolling and stated that she should not be blamed for doing her PR.

Mallika added, "Male actor ka role better, more nuanced aur extensive usse payment bhi zyada di. Par female ne apni self funded PR kar di and it worked oh noooooo. Just coz she pretty. Well, that's all you wanted and deemed her fit her for. Ab bhugto. Everyone wants a heroine on paper. Not in life. The game is dirty. Don't blame the players for trying to survive it."

Stree 2 success

Meanwhile, the Amar Kaushik-directorial has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office. Within 11 days of its release, Stree 2 has earned Rs 386.15 crore in India.

The makers have already confirmed that a third installment for the film will be made, and that it is already being scripted.

Stree 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa at the ticket window.