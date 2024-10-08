 Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDevara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

The action-thriller film is written and directed by Koratala Siva

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Devara: Part 1 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Devara: Part 1 is an action-thriller film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres in September 2024 and it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. It is set to release on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Devara: Part 1?

The film is set to be released on Netflix. However, the filmmakers are yet to confirm the digital release date of the film.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: IAF Jawan Falls Unconscious During Celebration Of 92nd Anniversary Of Indian Air Force At Tambaram Air Force Station In Chennai (Video)
Tamil Nadu: IAF Jawan Falls Unconscious During Celebration Of 92nd Anniversary Of Indian Air Force At Tambaram Air Force Station In Chennai (Video)
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here

The story of Devara is about a man named Devara who takes on his late father's mission to end smuggling. He decides to fight while pretending that his father is still alive. The rest of the story is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film features Jr NTR as Devara and Varadha, Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, Saif Ali Khan as Bhairava, Shruti Marathe as Devara's wife, Talluri Rameswari as Jogula, Shine Tom Chacko as Kora, Murali Sharma as Muruga, Kalaiyarasan as Kunjara, Narain as Irfan, Ajay as Task Force Chief Shivam, Sudev Nair as Samara, Tarak Ponnappa as Pasura and Getup Srinu as Mettha Srinu, among others.

Read Also
Snakes And Ladders OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Devara: Part 1

The action-thriller film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. R Rathnavelu has done the cinematography and Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. A Sreekar Prasad has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Alia Bhatt Cried, Ranted & Locked Herself In A Room After Inshallah Got Shelved': Sanjay Leela...

'Alia Bhatt Cried, Ranted & Locked Herself In A Room After Inshallah Got Shelved': Sanjay Leela...

VIDEO: Angry Rakhi Sawant Throws Chair On India's Got Latent Stage After Argument With Comedian...

VIDEO: Angry Rakhi Sawant Throws Chair On India's Got Latent Stage After Argument With Comedian...

Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Rohit Shetty's 5-Min-Long Singham Again Trailer: 'No Need To Go...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Rohit Shetty's 5-Min-Long Singham Again Trailer: 'No Need To Go...

Emraan Hashmi Sustains Cut On Neck As He Falls During Goodachari 2 Shoot In Hyderabad; Photos...

Emraan Hashmi Sustains Cut On Neck As He Falls During Goodachari 2 Shoot In Hyderabad; Photos...