Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Devara: Part 1 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Devara: Part 1 is an action-thriller film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres in September 2024 and it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. It is set to release on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Devara: Part 1?

The film is set to be released on Netflix. However, the filmmakers are yet to confirm the digital release date of the film.

Plot

The story of Devara is about a man named Devara who takes on his late father's mission to end smuggling. He decides to fight while pretending that his father is still alive. The rest of the story is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film features Jr NTR as Devara and Varadha, Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, Saif Ali Khan as Bhairava, Shruti Marathe as Devara's wife, Talluri Rameswari as Jogula, Shine Tom Chacko as Kora, Murali Sharma as Muruga, Kalaiyarasan as Kunjara, Narain as Irfan, Ajay as Task Force Chief Shivam, Sudev Nair as Samara, Tarak Ponnappa as Pasura and Getup Srinu as Mettha Srinu, among others.

All about Devara: Part 1

The action-thriller film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. R Rathnavelu has done the cinematography and Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. A Sreekar Prasad has edited the film.