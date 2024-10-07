 Snakes And Ladders OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Snakes and Ladders is a Tamil series which is created by Dhivakar Kamal, and Kamala Alchemis

Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Snakes and Ladders OTT Release Date |

Snakes and Ladders is a dark-humour series featuring Naveen Chandra, Manoj Bharathiraja and Na Muthukumar in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in October 2024.

When and where to watch Snakes and Ladders?

The upcoming series is scheduled to release on October 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, " Roll the dice and accept your fate 🐍🪜#SnakesandLaddersOnPrime, New Series, Oct 18."

Plot

The nine-episode series is set in 2000 and centers around four school friends: Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they find themselves caught in a web of riddles about something they never expected to be a part of. The series also shows their personal and social struggles and how they navigate numerous challenges in their lives.

Cast and production of Snakes and Ladders

The cast of the series includes Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Na Muthukumar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Sreejith Ravi, Surya Ragaveshwar, Tarun, Surya Kumar and Sasha Bharen, among others. The series is directed by Ashok Veerappan, Kamla Alchemis, and Bharath Muralidharan. The Tamil language series is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under the banner of A Stone Bench Production. It is created by Dhivakar Kamal, and Kamala Alchemis

