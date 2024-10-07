In Her Place OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

In Her Place OTT Release Date | Trailer

In Her Place is a crime-thriller film starring Elisa Zulueta and Francisca Lewin in the lead roles. It premiered on September 23, 2024, at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival and it will be released on OTT in 2024.

When and where to watch In Her Place?

The film is set to premiere on OTT on October 11, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The makers of the film shared the trailer on X and captioned, "The Place of the Other", the first fiction feature film by @lamaitealberdi, premieres its first trailer. Starring Elisa Zulueta and Francisca Lewin, the film arrives on Netflix on October 11."

"El lugar de la otra", el primer largometraje de ficción de @lamaitealberdi, estrena su primer tráiler.



Protagonizada por Elisa Zulueta y Francisca Lewin, la película llega a Netflix el 11 de octubre.



Una producción de @Fabula_prod. pic.twitter.com/2y8D3GLjy5 — Fabula (@Fabula_prod) August 19, 2024

Plot

The film is set in 1955, post-war Chile, and tells the story of a shy paralegal named Mercedes who is assigned to the case of a famous writer, Maria Carolina Geel. As Mercedes delves into Geel's life, she discovers that Geel is accused of murdering her lover. Mercedes becomes increasingly obsessed with Geel's life and starts questioning her own identity and the societal expectations placed on women.

Cast and production of In Her Place

In Her Place stars Elisa Zulueta, Francisca Lewin, Gabriel Urzua, Pablo Macaya and Marcial Tagle. The crime thriller film is based on Alia Trabucco Zeran's novel, The Murderers. It is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain, Rocio Jadue and Pablo Larrain under Fabula production company.

Sergio Armstrong has done the cinematography and Alejandro Carrillo Penovi has edited the film.