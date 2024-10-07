 In Her Place OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIn Her Place OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

In Her Place OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The crime thriller film is based on Alia Trabucco Zeran's novel, The Murderers

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
In Her Place OTT Release Date | Trailer

In Her Place is a crime-thriller film starring Elisa Zulueta and Francisca Lewin in the lead roles. It premiered on September 23, 2024, at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival and it will be released on OTT in 2024.

When and where to watch In Her Place?

The film is set to premiere on OTT on October 11, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The makers of the film shared the trailer on X and captioned, "The Place of the Other", the first fiction feature film by @lamaitealberdi, premieres its first trailer. Starring Elisa Zulueta and Francisca Lewin, the film arrives on Netflix on October 11."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Adani Enterprises Shares Tanks Over 4% Amid Acquisition Of Heidelberg Cement
Adani Enterprises Shares Tanks Over 4% Amid Acquisition Of Heidelberg Cement
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District

The film is set in 1955, post-war Chile, and tells the story of a shy paralegal named Mercedes who is assigned to the case of a famous writer, Maria Carolina Geel. As Mercedes delves into Geel's life, she discovers that Geel is accused of murdering her lover. Mercedes becomes increasingly obsessed with Geel's life and starts questioning her own identity and the societal expectations placed on women.

Read Also
Zindaginama OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of In Her Place

In Her Place stars Elisa Zulueta, Francisca Lewin, Gabriel Urzua, Pablo Macaya and Marcial Tagle. The crime thriller film is based on Alia Trabucco Zeran's novel, The Murderers. It is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain, Rocio Jadue and Pablo Larrain under Fabula production company.

Sergio Armstrong has done the cinematography and Alejandro Carrillo Penovi has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Her Place OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

In Her Place OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Singham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Deepika Padukone Team Up To Save Kareena Kapoor In...

Singham Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn & Deepika Padukone Team Up To Save Kareena Kapoor In...

Ranveer Singh Says Singham Again Is His Baby's Debut As Deepika Padukone Was Pregnant During Shoot...

Ranveer Singh Says Singham Again Is His Baby's Debut As Deepika Padukone Was Pregnant During Shoot...

'Nikhil Advani Liked My Work In Hip Hip Hurray & Asked Me To Audition For Mohabbatein': Rushad Rana...

'Nikhil Advani Liked My Work In Hip Hip Hurray & Asked Me To Audition For Mohabbatein': Rushad Rana...

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor Shoot For Their Rom-Com Abir Gulaal In London; FIRST Look Out

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor Shoot For Their Rom-Com Abir Gulaal In London; FIRST Look Out