 Zindaginama OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Zindaginama is an upcoming series which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Sukriti Tyagi, Mitakshara Kumar, Danny Mamik, Rakhee Sandilya and Sahaan

Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
Zindaginama OTT Release Date | Trailer

Zindaginama is an upcoming series starring Shreyas Talpade, Prajakta Koli, and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead roles. The show is set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Zindaginama?

The series will premiere on October 10, 2024 on Sony LIV. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and wrote, "It’s okay to not be okay! Presenting Zindaginama - A collection of six stories of hope & strength! Streaming from 10th October on Sony LIV."

Plot

Zindaginama is a collection of six stories that focus on the struggles and strength of women. The series is based on themes of hope, strength, and resilience, and aims to spread awareness about mental health.

Cast and production of Zindaginama

The cast of the series includes Prajakta Koli, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shreyas Talpade, Sumeet Vyas, Anjali Patil, Ivanka Das, Mohammad Samad, Sayandeep Sengupta, Tanmay Dhanania, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shruti Seth, Yashaswini Dayama, Priya Bapat and Lillete Dubey, among others.

It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Sukriti Tyagi, Mitakshara Kumar, Danny Mamik, Rakhee Sandilya and Sahaan. It has been produced by Applause Entertainment under the banner of AntiMatter Production.

