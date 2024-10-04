Borderlands OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cate Blanchett & Kevin Hart's Film Online

Borderlands OTT Release Date | Trailer

Borderlands is a science-fiction film starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the lead roles. The film is based on the video game series developed by Gearbox Software. Borderlands had a world premiere on August 6, 2024, in Los Angeles and it was released in theatres on August 9, 2024. The film is streaming on an OTT platform in October 2024.

When and where to watch Borderlands?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but, currently, it is only available on rent for Rs 149.

Plot

The film tells the story of a mercenary soldier named Lilith, who is hired by Atlas to rescue his daughter, Tina. Lilith sets out on a mission to save Tina after discovering that she has been kidnapped by another mercenary. Accompanied by Atlas's army, Lilith ventures to rescue the young girl. However, their mission is jeopardized when they face a threat from their enemy. Will they succeed in finding Tina and bringing her to safety?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland Greaves, Bobby Lee as Larry, Olivier Richters as Krom, Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis, Haley Bennett as Lilith's mother, and Olivier Richters as Krom, among others.

All about Borderlands

Borderlands is a science fiction film which is directed and written by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie. It is produced by Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig under Summit Entertainment, Media Capital Technologies, Gearbox Studios 2K, Picturestart and Arad Productions. Steve Jablonsky has composed the music and Rogier Stoffers has done the cinematography.