 Highway Love Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The romantic series, which is created by BBC Studios India, features Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj in the lead roles

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Highway Love is a romantic series starring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj in the lead roles. The second season of Highway Love is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Highway Love Season 2?

The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on X and captioned, "Intezaar ki ghadi hui khatam kyunki Highway love ka naya season is here! 😍watch Highway Love S2 streaming now on Amazon MX Player for FREE❤️."

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around a young boy named Kartik who falls in love with a beautiful girl named Inaaya when he meets her for the first time. After Kartik confesses his feelings for Inaaya, they decide to date each other. But things take an exciting turn when the duo decides to live together. What happens when Kartik learns that Inaaya has kept a secret from him?

Cast and production of Highway Love Season 2

The cast of the film includes Ritvik Sahore as Kartik, Gayatri Bhardwaj as Inaaya, Vansh S Sethi as Sahil, Gunit Cour as Meera, Kanupriya Pandit as Kartik's mother, Max Fernandes as Kartik's father, Aviral Gupta as Amey and Sumiet Subash Arora as Udkaka, among others.

The series is created by BBC Studios India and Chris George and Siddharth Hirwe has done the screenplay. Soutrik Chakraborty has composed the music and Sameer Gogate has produced the series under BBC Studios India. Vivian Singh Sahi has done the cinematography and Satya Sharma has edited the show.

