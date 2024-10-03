 It's What's Inside OTT Release Date: Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Film Online
The horror comedy film is written and directed by Greg Jardin

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
It's What's Inside OTT Release Date | Trailer

It's What's Inside is a horror comedy film featuring Brittany O'Grady and James Morosini in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere on January 19, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was also screened at South by Southwest in March 2024. The film is set to drop on OTT.

When and where to watch It's What's Inside?

The film is set to release on October 4, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant has shared the trailer of the film on X and stated, "Gavin Leatherwood really locked into this game of Heads Up. IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE premieres this Friday!"

Plot

The film centres around college friends who plan to reunite a day before their weddings. However, their reunion takes a thrilling turn when an unexpected guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase, turning their get-together into a nightmare. The film reveals what happens next.

Cast and production of It's What's Inside

The film features Brittany O'Grady as Shelby, Gavin Leatherwood as Dennis, James Morosini as Cyrus, Nina Bloomgarden as Maya, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Nikki, Devon Terrell as Reuben, Reina Hardesty as Brooke, David W Thompson as Forbes and Madison Davenport as Beatrice, among others.

The horror comedy film is written and directed by Greg Jardin. It is produced by William Rosenfeld, Kate Andrews, Jason Baum and Raul Domingo under Such Content.

