 You Hurt My Feelings OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYou Hurt My Feelings OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

You Hurt My Feelings OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The romantic comedy film is written and directed by Nicole Holofcener

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
You Hurt My Feelings OTT Release Date | Trailer

You Hurt My Feelings is a romantic comedy film starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies in the lead roles. The film had a world premiere on January 22, 2023, at Sundance Film Festival and it was released theatrically on May 26, 2023. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch You Hurt My Feelings?

The movie is streaming on Netflix. It is also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV+ and Zee Plex.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9
CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9

You Hurt My Feelings is about a novelist named Beth who has recently written her first novel. She marries a therapist named Don. Things takes a turn when Beth's agents do not approve of her novel and ask her to add more elements to the story. This upsets Beth, and she asks Don to review her novel. Don initially praises her work, but Beth later discovers that he has lied and doesn't actually appreciate her novel. Hurt by this revelation, Beth confronts her husband, and Don finally admits that he doesn't like her book. The film reveals what Beth decides to do next.

Cast

The cast of the film revolves around Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, David Cross as Jonathan, Tobias Menzies as Don, Zach Cherry as Jim, Arian Moayed as Mark, Sarah Steele as Frankie, Michaela Watkins as Sarah, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Sylvia, Owen Teague as Eliot and Amber Tamblyn as Carolyn, among others.

Read Also
When Evil Lurks OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about You Hurt My Feelings

The romantic comedy film is written and directed by Nicole Holofcener. It is produced by Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener under the banner of FilmNation Entertainment and Likely Story. Jeffrey Waldron has done the cinematography and Alisa Lepselter has done the editing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rape Accused Choreographer Jani Master Gets Interim Bail By Telangana Court To Attend National...

Rape Accused Choreographer Jani Master Gets Interim Bail By Telangana Court To Attend National...

Noryang - Deadly Sea OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Story & Where To Watch

Noryang - Deadly Sea OTT Release Date: All About Characters, Story & Where To Watch

Hold Your Breath OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Hold Your Breath OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Hina Khan Pens Note As She Shares Stage With Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre At Namo Bharat Event

Hina Khan Pens Note As She Shares Stage With Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre At Namo Bharat Event

Adah Sharma On Her Marriage Plans: 'Main Long Distance Relationship Mein Hu...'

Adah Sharma On Her Marriage Plans: 'Main Long Distance Relationship Mein Hu...'