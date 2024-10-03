You Hurt My Feelings OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

You Hurt My Feelings OTT Release Date | Trailer

You Hurt My Feelings is a romantic comedy film starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies in the lead roles. The film had a world premiere on January 22, 2023, at Sundance Film Festival and it was released theatrically on May 26, 2023. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch You Hurt My Feelings?

The movie is streaming on Netflix. It is also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV+ and Zee Plex.

Plot

You Hurt My Feelings is about a novelist named Beth who has recently written her first novel. She marries a therapist named Don. Things takes a turn when Beth's agents do not approve of her novel and ask her to add more elements to the story. This upsets Beth, and she asks Don to review her novel. Don initially praises her work, but Beth later discovers that he has lied and doesn't actually appreciate her novel. Hurt by this revelation, Beth confronts her husband, and Don finally admits that he doesn't like her book. The film reveals what Beth decides to do next.

Cast

The cast of the film revolves around Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, David Cross as Jonathan, Tobias Menzies as Don, Zach Cherry as Jim, Arian Moayed as Mark, Sarah Steele as Frankie, Michaela Watkins as Sarah, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Sylvia, Owen Teague as Eliot and Amber Tamblyn as Carolyn, among others.

All about You Hurt My Feelings

The romantic comedy film is written and directed by Nicole Holofcener. It is produced by Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener under the banner of FilmNation Entertainment and Likely Story. Jeffrey Waldron has done the cinematography and Alisa Lepselter has done the editing.