 When Evil Lurks OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The supernatural thriller film is directed and written by Demian Rugna

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
When Evil Lurks OTT Release Date | Trailer

When Evil Lurks is a supernatural thriller film featuring Ezequiel Rodriguez and Demian Salomon in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 16, 2023, and it later released in theatres on October 6, 2023. The movie is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch When Evil Lurks?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed and written by Demian Rugna.

Plot

The story revolves around two brothers named Pedro Yazurlo and Jaime Yazurlo, who live in a small town. One day, they discover a man's eviscerated body in their neighborhood, and later, they learn that the man's body is possessed by a demon. However, things take an exciting turn when the brothers decide to dump the man's body on the outskirts of the town. What happens when the rotten possessed body vanishes from their sight? Will they be able to save themselves when evil lurks in the town?

Cast and production of When Evil Lurks

The cast of the film includes Ezequiel Rodriguez as Pedro Yazurlo, Demian Salomon as Jaime Yazurlo, Luis Ziembrowski as Armando Ruiz, Silvina Sabater as Mirta, Marcelo Michinaux as Santino Yazurlo, Emilio Vodanovich as Jair Yazurlo, Virginia Garofalo as Sabrina and Isabel Quinteros as Maria Elena Gomez, among others.

It is produced by Fernando Diaz under Shudder, Machaco Films, and Aramos Cine. Mariano Suarez has done the cinematography and Lionel Cornistein has done the editing. Lionel Cornistein has composed the music.

