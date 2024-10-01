 Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Film Online
Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Film Online

The superhero science fiction film is an adaptation of Marvel Comics characters

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date | Trailer

Deadpool & Wolverine is a superhero film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles. The film had a world premiere in New York City on July 22, 2024, and later, it was released in theatres on July 26, 2024. The film is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Deadpool & Wolverine?

The superhero saga is set to stream in October on Disney+ Hotstar. It is also available for rent on Apple TV+ and YouTube. After the film premiered in theatres, it received a positive response from audiences and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2024.

Plot

The movie's plot centres on Wade Wilson (Deadpool), who uses Cable's time-travel device to try to prevent his girlfriend's death. However, he faces serious consequences of time travel and an existential threat. To save himself and his world, he decides to fight and meets with a different version of Wolverine. The rest of the story is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Deadpool & Wolverine

The cast of the film includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Hugh Jackman as Logan, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Paradox, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Aaron Stanford as John Allerdyce, among others.

The superhero science fiction film is an adaptation of Marvel Comics characters. It is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Ryan Reynolds with Rhett Reese, Shawn Levy, Zeb Wells and Paul Wernick.

