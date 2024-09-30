The Strangers: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date- All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Strangers: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a horror thriller film starring Madelaine Petsch in the lead role. It had a world premiere on May 8, 2024, at Regal LA Live, and later, on May 17, 2024, it was released theatrically. The movie is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Strangers: Chapter 1?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The audiences can also watch it for rent on Apple iTunes and YouTube in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Plot

The plot centres around a young girl named Maya and her boyfriend Ryan, who go on a road trip to celebrate their five-year anniversary. They stop at a small-town hotel in Oregon for a meal, but things take a tense turn when their car breaks down, and the town's mechanic agrees to fix it the next morning, leaving the duo to spend the night in the town.

Soon, the couple notices notice strange occurrences around them and realise that someone is stalking them. Both try to escape from the town, but they find themselves caught in a trap. What happens next unfolds in the rest of the film.

All about The Strangers: Chapter 1

The horror thriller film is directed by Renny Harlin and Alan R Cohen has done the screenplay with Alan Freedland. The film cast includes Madelaine Petsch as Maya Lucas, Froy Gutierrez as Ryan, Ema Horvath as Shelly, Gabriel Basso as Gregory, Richard Brake as Sheriff Rotter, Joplin Sibtain as Billy Bufford, Ben Cartwright as Rudy and Rachel Shenton as Debbie Lucas, among others.

It is produced by Courtney Solomon, Charlie Dombek, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Mark Canton and Christopher Milburn under Lionsgate, Fifth Element Productions, Sherborne Media, Stream Media and LipSync.