 Heartstopper Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The romantic comedy is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name and produced by Zorana Piggott

Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Heartstopper is a comedy romantic series starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Heartstopper Season 3?

The series will release on October 3, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Heartstopper Season 3 is coming to Netflix on October 3! And no better way to announce it than with an exclusive snippet of @billieeilish's new song, Birds of a Feather!"

Plot

The series narrates the story of a school boy, Nick Nelson who falls in love with a popular rugby player, Charlie Spring at Truham Grammar School. They soon develop close friendship but things take a turn when Charlie believes that Nick is straight but as their bond deepens, Nick starts to question his own sexuality. He realises he has feelings for Charlie, despite always having assumed that he was straight. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Heartstopper Season 3

The cast of the series includes Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, William Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson and Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, among others. The romantic comedy is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name and produced by Zorana Piggott. It is produced by Zorana Piggott under See-Saw Films.

