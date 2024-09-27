Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date | Trailer

Doctor Odyssey is a medical drama starring Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo in the lead roles. The series, which is created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, is premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Doctor Odyssey

Doctor Odyssey is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The series plot centres around a middle-aged physician named Max, whose life changes when he is appointed to a luxury cruise ship, where everyone works hard and enjoys life to the fullest. Everything goes well in Max's life until he falls in love with one of the team members, Nurse Avery Morgan. What happens next in Max's life is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Doctor Odyssey

The series' cast includes Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson, Shania Twain, John Stamos, Kelsea Ballerini, Gina Gershon, Chord Overstreet, Cheyenne Jackson, Laura Harrier, Justin Jedlica, and Stephanie Suganami, among others. The four episodic series is produced by Ryan Murphy, Laura Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, Eric Paquette, Don Johnson, Paris Barclay, Joshua Jackson, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Jon Robin Baitz, Alexis Martin Woodall, Franzis Muller and Byron Crawford under the banner of Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television and Scratchpad.