 Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDoctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

The series is created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date | Trailer

Doctor Odyssey is a medical drama starring Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo in the lead roles. The series, which is created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, is premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Doctor Odyssey

Doctor Odyssey is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba (WATCH)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba (WATCH)
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
‘This Situation Is Unacceptable’: X User Shares Distressing Experience With Brand-New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2, Claims Mahindra Vehicles Consistently Fall Short Of Expectations
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'
AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All Started'
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

The series plot centres around a middle-aged physician named Max, whose life changes when he is appointed to a luxury cruise ship, where everyone works hard and enjoys life to the fullest. Everything goes well in Max's life until he falls in love with one of the team members, Nurse Avery Morgan. What happens next in Max's life is revealed in the series.

Read Also
Sarfira OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online
article-image
Read Also
Bharathanatyam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Doctor Odyssey

The series' cast includes Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson, Shania Twain, John Stamos, Kelsea Ballerini, Gina Gershon, Chord Overstreet, Cheyenne Jackson, Laura Harrier, Justin Jedlica, and Stephanie Suganami, among others. The four episodic series is produced by Ryan Murphy, Laura Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, Eric Paquette, Don Johnson, Paris Barclay, Joshua Jackson, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Jon Robin Baitz, Alexis Martin Woodall, Franzis Muller and Byron Crawford under the banner of Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television and Scratchpad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba...

AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All...

AP Dhillon Announces Three-City India Tour Following 2021 Debut: 'Waiting To Go Back To Where It All...

Saif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest'...

Saif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest'...

Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online

Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online