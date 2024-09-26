 Bharathanatyam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bharathanatyam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Malayalam comedy film is directed and written by KVR Mahendra and Surya Teja Aelay

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Bharathanatyam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bharathanatyam is a comedy film starring Saiju Kurup in the lead role. It was released in theatres on August 30, 2024, and it received positive response from audiences and critics. It is set to stream digitally soon.

When and where to watch Bharathanatyam?

The film is set to release to on September 27, 2024. It will be available on Manoramamax. The streaming platform has shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Bharathanatyam' Streaming from September 27 on manoramaMAX..."

Plot

The story follows Raju Sundaram, an assistant director whose life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes entangled in the criminal underworld. Will he manage to break free?

Cast and production of Bharathanatyam

The cast of the film includes Sajiu Kurup, Saikumar, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, Kalarnjini, Diviys M Nair, Sruthy Suresh, Manikandan Pattambi, Krishnadas Murali, Divya M Nair, Swathi Das Prabhu, Nandu Poduval , Kalarjini, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan, among others.

It is produced by Lini Mariam David and Anupama B Nambiar under Saiju Kurup Entertainments and Thomas Thiruvalla Films. The music is composed by Samuel Aby. The Malayalam langauge comedy film is directed and written by KVR Mahendra and Surya Teja Aelay.

