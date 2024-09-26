 Reeta Sanyal OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Adah Sharma's Series Online
The upcoming crime drama series is directed by Abhirup Ghosh and written by Amit Khan

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Reeta Sanyal is an upcoming series starring Adah Sharma in the lead role. The upcoming series is directed by Abhirup Ghosh and written by Amit Khan. It is set to release in October 2024.

When and where to watch Reeta Sanyal?

The series will release on October 14, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney + Hotstar.

Opening up about the series release, Adah Sharma said, "This series captures the essence of the challenges faced by a girl who is trying to make it big as a lawyer and detective. What makes it stand apart from something that you have seen before is, Reeta Sanyal is like reading a comic book. It's fun, exciting, thrilling and larger than life. I can't wait for the audience to be part of this incredible journey with me."

Plot

The series follows the story of Reeta Sanyal, an advocate known for solving complex legal cases. Everything goes well in her life until she takes on the role of a detective. The series showcases how Reeta navigates through the challenges of both the legal and criminal worlds. Alongside fighting dangerous criminals, she embarks on the journey to uncover the truth behind her father's mysterious death. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Reeta Sanyal

The cast of Reeta Sanyal includes Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee and Manik Papneja, among others. It is produced by Rajeshwar Nair under the banner of Keylight Productions.

