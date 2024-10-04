The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Legend of Hanuman is a mythological adventure series based on the life of Lord Hanuman. The show features the voices of actors Damandeep, Sharad Kelkar, and Sanket Mhatre, among others. The makers of the show are all set to release Season 5 of the series on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Legend of Hanuman Season 5?

The anticipated series is set to release on October 25, 2024. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "Pavanputra laut ke aa rahe hai, Panchmukhi avatar mein! Type Jai Hanuman 🙏 in the comment section! #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanuman, Season 5 streaming on October 25."

Pavanputra laut ke aa rahe hai, Panchmukhi avatar mein!



Type Jai Hanuman 🙏 in the comment section! #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanuman, Season 5 streaming on October 25#TheLegendOfHanumanOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/OxZlnrpHfQ — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 4, 2024

Story

The series unfolds with Lord Hanuman, a character who undergoes a transformative journey, choosing to serve Lord Ram after their meeting. It showcases his profound dedication and faith in Lord Ram and his unwavering loyalty as he stands by his side like a shadow.

Cast and production of The Legend of Hanuman Season

The series features voices of the actors including Sanket Mhatre as Shree Ram, Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman, Surbhi Panday as Sita, Sharad Kelkar as Ravana, Vikrant Chaturvedi as Sugreev, Richard Joel as Lakshmana, and Shakti Singh as Jambavana, among others.

The series is directed by Jeevan Kang and Navin John, and it is written by Sharad Devarajan, Arshad Syed, Ashwin Pande, and Sarwat Chaddha, among others.