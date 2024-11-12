 Varun Dhawan Says His Butt-Naked Scene In Citadel Honey Bunny Was Shot 'Artistically': 'It's Literally A Second...'
Varun Dhawan is currently garnering praises for his role in Citadel Honey Bunny in which he is seen as an agent alongside Samantha. Recently, he conducted an interactive session with his fans on X and answered a few questions about the show and his role. He also spoke opened up about his much-talked about butt-naked scene in the first episode of Citadel Honey Bunny

Sachin T
Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan is currently garnering praises for his role in Raj & DK's web series Citadel Honey Bunny. In the show, he essayed the role of Agent Rahi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, the actor conducted an interactive session with his fans and followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and answered a few questions about the show as well as his role. He also spoke opened up about his much-talked about butt-naked scene.

Varun bared it all for a scene in the first episode of Citadel Honey Bunny. On Monday (November 11), during '#Varunsays' on X, a fan wrote, "I saw bina kapdo ka bhediya in citadel too 🌚" To this, the actor replied, "Hmm it’s literally a second I feel it was shot very artistically."

Soon after the show released, Varun's fans couldn't help but notice his bold scene and one of them also jokingly stated that directors always seem to want him 'nanga' on screen.

"#CitadelHoneyBunny: 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha. #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it. Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai. Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta hai," the user wrote.

Varun replied saying, "Pura show mein mainly kapda Hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo #CitadelHoneyBunny. (I've worn clothes for most of the show, please watch the rest of Citadel: Honey Bunny)."

Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steamy Kissing Scene Goes Viral, Netizens...
Citadel Honey Bunny released on an OTT platform on November 7, and it has generated quite some buzz on the internet. Varun and Samantha, who are playing the leads on the show, have gotten the audience talking with their sizzling chemistry.

The actors are playing agents in Citadel Honey Bunny, as well as each other's love interests. They are also seen packing punches as they embark on a secret mission.

Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the international series, Citadel, which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Set in the '90s, the show has been directed in India by The Family Man fame, Raj & DK.

