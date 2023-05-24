Vaibhavi Upadhyay Death: JD Majethia shares accident details, reveals actress did not wear seatbelt when car fell into valley (WATCH)

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said. Her mortal remains were brought back to Mumbai and the last rites were held in Borivali on May 24.

Several celebrities attended Vaibhavi's funeral to pay their last respects. While actor Gautam Rode was seen in tears at the funeral, actor and producer JD Majethia shared details about the car accident.

Majethia shares car accident details

Majethia was the first one to confirm Vaibhavi's death on social media on May 23. Now, in a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the producer revealed how the actress died in a tragic car accident.

"She was in Himachal Pradesh. She was getting married in December. At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the road was very narrow. It was a single lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite direction to pass. As the truck passed, it hit Vaibhavi's car. It was then that the car fell into a valley," he shared.

'Vaibhavi did NOT wear seatbelt'

"The car toppled and Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt, which is a learning. A seatbelt is very necessary. That was destiny's call that head injuries occurred and it could also be internal injuries or shock. This was one of the most fatal things and she passed. This happened on May 22," he added.

The driver of the car survived the accident with minor injuries.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay's death

The 32-year-old actress died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu district. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve.

She was rushed to civil hospital Banjar where the doctors reportedly declared her dead. According to PTI, a case of rash and negligent driving endangering life has been registered and investigations are underway.

Vaibhavi's family stays in Chandigarh.

Vaibhavi's journey in showbiz

In the popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Her character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations.

Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase "Khot nat kehti" (I don't lie) and for standing up to family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai, played by Ratna Pathak Shah.

Vaibhavi has also been a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and other TV shows such as CID and Adaalat.

