 'Usko Bahot Pasand Hai Attitude...': The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actor Raghav Joyal Reveals Why Aryan Khan Doesn't Smile In Front Of Camera
During an interview, The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor, Raghav Juyal, revealed why Aryan Khan doesn't smile in front of the camera. Juyal said, "He has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. He won't smile in front of the camera, usko bahot pasand hai attitude mein rehna."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Instagram: Raghav Juyal / Shah Rukh Khan / Gauri Khan / Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Netflix's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan looks like a younger version of SRK, but while we have seen the superstar smiling in front of the paparazzi, his son never smiles. Recently, during an interview, Raghav Juyal, who is a part of the series, revealed why Aryan doesn't smile in front of the camera.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Raghav said, "He has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. He won't smile in front of the camera, usko bahot pasand hai attitude mein rehna. But, with us he makes faces as well. He has a very childlike energy in him. But, camera ke saamne uski aadat hai (of not smiling), jo mujhe bahot achcha lagta hai aur ladkiyon ko bhi."

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Series Online
"Maine usko bola hai ke main ek din hasaunga zaroor camera ke aage, (he said) 'no no bro don't do that'. Toh jab bhi mujhse milta hai, main usko bolta hu hasunga main tujhe pakka."

However, Lakshya, who was also a part of the interview, added, "Even if he does those photos are never getting out."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is all set to premiere on September 18, 2025. Apart from Raghav and Lakshya, the series also stars Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Mona Singh. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and many other Bollywood celebrities have cameos in the show.

Karan Johar REACTS To Lavish Dharma Productions Office In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer: 'Yeh...
The preview of the show was launched last month with a lot of fanfare. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with the cast and crew of the show. The preview as well as the trailer has created a good pre-release buzz. So, the expectations from The Ba***ds of Bollywood are quite high.

