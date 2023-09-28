Urvashi Rautela Says Hum Toh Deewane Choreography Not Influenced By Elvish Yadav, Issues Clarification |

Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav have created a sensation on the internet with their romantic title track "Hum Toh Deewane." This music video marks their first collaboration, and the song has garnered widespread love and appreciation. However, a segment of online users has raised critiques regarding the choreography.

Urvashi took to X to address the issue, stating, “Dearest fans and well-wishers, I wish to address the recent wave of criticism directed towards our choreography in 'Hum Toh Deewane.' It's essential to clarify that every move and step was meticulously crafted by our talented choreographer, and it was not influenced by our co-actor, @ElvishYadav. Elvish executed it with utmost professionalism, as we all do in our roles.”

“It's crucial to remember that the choreography we perform does not define our values, our faith, or our personal beliefs. @ElvishYadav portrayed a character, and this character is distinct from his true self. I sincerely hope you all can understand this. Thanks for showering us with all your love and blessings. Your support means the world to us, and we are immensely grateful for it. Thank you a million times over. With all our love,” she added.

In a recent interview, Elvish shared his nervousness and anxiety about getting close to Urvashi. He revealed that his heartbeat raced when he was instructed to hold her or get closer to her. Elvish mentioned, "If they had told me to do a tough guy act, I could have done it easily, but doing things like holding and getting close was very difficult for me. When she came close, my heartbeat went to the next level."

He went on to say, "Urvashi consoled me and assured me that I was doing well, not to worry. But I was still very scared. However, I did it for the song.”

"Hum Toh Deewane" has been sung by Yasser Desai and composed by Rajat Nagpal, with lyrics by Rana Sotal.

Elvish Yadav is a popular Indian YouTuber, comedian, and social media personality. He is known for creating humorous skits, parodies, and vlogs on his YouTube channel. He is also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

