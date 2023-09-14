Elvish Yadav Gifts Himself House Worth ₹8 Crore On 26th Birthday, Gives A Tour Of His Luxury Abode In Dubai (WATCH)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav turned a year older on September 14. He is celebrating his birthday in Dubai with his close friends. The YouTuber and social media sensation has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram to give a glimpse of his birthday celebration.

Elvish has gifted himself a house worth Rs 8 crore. Yes, you read that right. He recently shared a video on YouTube to reveal that he has bought the property for a whooping Rs 8 crore in Dubai.

In the video, he is also seen giving a tour of his duplex apartment. It has huge kitchens, spacious balconies, guest rooms and bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

Check out his video here:

In August 2022, Elvish gave a glimpse of his new residence. Though still under construction, the residence promises modern design and comfort.

Elvish Yadav's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2016, and his popularity has only soared since. With over 16.2 million Instagram followers and 7.3 million YouTube subscribers, it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is a digital powerhouse.

The YouTuber had entered Salman Khan's reality show as a wildcard contestant with Aashika Bhatia. He became the first wild card contestant to emerge as the winner of the reality show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Elvish is currently promoting his upcoming song Hum Toh Deewane with actress Urvashi Rautela.

