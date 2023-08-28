Elvish Yadav To Fans On His Participation In Bigg Boss 17: ‘Kya Tum Dekhna Chahte Ho Mujhe’

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has set the entertainment world abuzz with hints about his potential participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 17. Fresh off his victory in the recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish seems to be considering another stint in the reality TV world.

Elvish, who has gained a massive following for his entertaining content, dropped subtle clues about his future plans in his latest vlog.

Friends of the social media star have reportedly hinted that he is considering a spot in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

HERE'S WHAT ELVISH SAID

In classic Elvish style, he didn't stop at mere speculation. With a twinkle in his eye, he quipped, "I am not just thinking about that. Let me give you a surprise. Kya Bigg Boss 17 hum hai? Yeh hai (signing towards his friend), mai hu ya hum me se koi bhi ho sakta hai."

Elvish went on to express his thoughts on the show's selection process, indicating that YouTubers could be getting more representation this time around.

"They had a great time working with us & realised that YouTubers are also good people. They loved our engagement rate," he shared candidly.

However, he playfully acknowledged that he had also discovered an unexpected consequence of his popularity—reels dedicated to him flooding social media.

ELVISH YADAV ASKS FANS TO DECIDE HIS PARTICIPATION IN BB17

The social media sensation didn't leave his fate solely in the hands of the producers. He turned to his fans for guidance, asking them whether they'd like to see him back in the Bigg Boss house or explore different television avenues.

He said, “"Public hi batayegi kya karna chahiye Bigg Boss 17 agar mere pass aata hai toh. Kya tum dekhna chahte ho mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar me dobara? Ya fir mujhe kisi aur show me dekhna chahte ho?”

Furthermore, Elvish's vlog also showcased his visit to an orphanage, where he was greeted with handmade cards and flowers from the children.