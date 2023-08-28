Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain To Participate In Bigg Boss 17? Here’s What We Know So Far

As Bigg Boss gears up for its 17th season, the spotlight is on celebrity couples and singles this time, who are set to create waves inside the infamous Bigg Boss house.

A report from a reputed news portal states that they have just confirmed that Ankita Lokhande and her partner Vicky Jain will be joining the Bigg Boss 17 adventure.

Ankita, the household favourite from her ‘Archana Deshmukh’ days on the TV show Pavitra Rishta is back, and this time, she's bringing her real-life partner to the reality TV world.

The new season, slated to kick off by the end of October, promises a blend of seasoned performers and fresh faces.

And let's not forget the tantalizing mix of celebrities rumoured to be part of the show's exciting lineup. Shafaq Naaz, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Awez Darbar, Seema Haider, Sachin Meena, and the Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui are all potential contenders to spice things up.

REAL-LIFE COUPLES IN PREVIOUS SEASONS

This isn't the first time with romance within the Bigg Boss walls. Past seasons have seen real-life couples navigate the challenges of the game together.

From Tannaz and Bhakhtyar Irani to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, these pairings have given viewers moments they won't forget.

As we wait for the season to unfold, fans are already buzzing with anticipation. Will Ankita and Vicky's chemistry shine on the small screen?

