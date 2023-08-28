Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak Mehta To Participate In Bigg Boss 17? Here's What We Know

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who shot to fame with the superhit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, might be back on television sets once again but in a totally different avatar, in one of the most popular reality shows in India, Bigg Boss 17.

Lodha was a part of TMKOC for 14 long years before he quit the show citing differences with producer Asit Modi and other creatives of the sitcom.

Later, he also accused the makers of not paying his dues for months at a stretch and even lodged a complaint against them with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which he eventually won.

Shailesh Lodha in Bigg Boss 17?

And post his successful stint on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Lodha seems to be eager to try his hands at new things. If the latest buzz is to go by, the actor is all set to participate in the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

Several reports have claimed that Lodha will be one of the biggest names on Bigg Boss 17 this year, and that he will be a part of the singles clan.

For the unawares, Bigg Boss 17 will reportedly have a singles vs couples theme this year, wherein five singles will be seen locking horns with four real-life couples.

However, no official statement has been released by the makers yet, and details about the show are being kept under wraps to generate more buzz.

Shailesh Lodha's lawsuit against TMKOC makers

Lodha had filed a lawsuit against the makers of TMKOC citing non-payment of dues, and in May this year, he won the case, with the NCLT ordering Asit Modi to pay him more than Rs 1 crore.

Lodha had then stated that his fight against the makers was "never about money", but it was more about winning back his self respect.

He had also claimed that Modi had asked him to sign a clause stating that he would not speak to the media, but the actor refused.

