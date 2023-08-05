TMKOC Fame Shailesh Lodha Wins Case Against Asit Modi, To Get Over ₹1 Crore From Producer

Actor Shailesh Lodha had quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in 2022 after being a part of the show for nearly 14 years. He had accused producer Asit Modi and other makers of not paying his pending dues and had even approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same. And as per latest reports, Lodha has won the case against Modi.

According to a report in Times of India, Lodha won the non-payment of dues lawsuit against TMKOC makers in May itself.

As per the settlement terms, Modi has been asked to pay a sum of over Rs 1 crore to Lodha by way of demand draft.

'Fight was never about money': Lodha

Lodha, who will now receive a total of Rs 1,05,84,000 from Modi, stated that his fight with the makers of TMKOC was "never about money", but rather, it was about seeking justice and getting back his self-respect.

"I feel like I have won a battle and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed," he said.

Lodha went on to say that things went downhill after Modi asked him to sign some papers to clear my dues, which also had clauses like the actor cannot speak to the media, among other things. "I didn't bow down to the arm-twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?" he said.

Lodha claimed that after he won his battle against the makers, another actor, who is a part of TMKOC, received all his pending dues after not being paid for over three years. He, however, refrained from revealing the name of the actor.

Actors who quit TMKOC

TMKOC, which is one of the most popular sitcoms, has been in news of late for all the wrong reasons. Just like Lodha, other former actors like Neha Mehta and Raj Anadkat too had complained of not receiving their remuneration for the show.

Recently, Jennifer Mistry had accused Modi of sexually harassing her and misbehaving with her.

Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda went on to call Modi "a sadist" and claimed that the showrunner likes it when actors beg to him.

However, Modi denied all the charges and accusations and stated that he considers the people associated with the show as his "own family".

