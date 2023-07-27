TMKOC's 'Rita Reporter' Priya Ahuja Calls Asit Modi 'Sadist': 'He Enjoys When Actors Beg To Him'

Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who became a household name after playing Rita Reporter in the much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently replaced with a new face on the show. However, it was not a smooth transition and Priya has now made some shocking revelations about TMKOC creator Asit Modi and the other executives of his production house.

Priya stated that neither Modi nor anyone else from the production house ever asked her to leave the show. Instead, they stopped calling her and writing scripts around her character. And after waiting for eight months, when she finally texted the makers that she was quitting, no one responded to her text, but in the next few days, they got a new Rita Reporter on board.

The actress claimed, "Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior. He will not fire you but create situations where the artist loses his patience and quits the show. He must have thought that they spoke in favor of Jennifer, so let me teach them a lesson but we just supported the truth."

'Asit Modi loves when actors beg': Priya

Priya went on to say that Modi loves and enjoys it when actors beg in front of him.

She stated that she was often not taken to the show's outdoor shoots and even on special programmes, but she never spoke about it to him as she valued her self-respect. But there were other actors on the show who would plead to him and he would then take them for the events.

"He enjoys it jab actors unke saamne bheek maangte hain. I wasn't taken to The Kapil Sharma Show or Kaun Banega Crorepati, which affected me but I kept quiet because I didn't want it to affect Malav's work. I I wasn't taken to The Kapil Sharma Show or Kaun Banega Crorepati, which affected me but I kept quiet because I didn't want it to affect Malav's work," she said.

Priya is married to former TMKOC directed Malav Rajda, and the actress mentioned that while she kept her personal and professional life separate, Modi failed to do it.

When Asit Modi was accused of sexual harassment

A few days ago, Jennifer Mistry, who too was a part of TMKOC, created a stir after she accused Modi of sexually harassing her.

She had claimed that he would ask her inappropriate questions and invite her to his room for "a drink".

She had even lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police, and after a case was registered, Modi was summoned for interrogation.

