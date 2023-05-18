Taarak Mehta actress Monika Bhadoriya SLAMS producer Asit Modi: 'Kutte jaisa treat karte hai, I used to cry everyday'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Baawri in the show, slammed producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his abusive behaviour on the sets. For those unversed, Monika quit the show in the year 2019. She is the second actress to speak out against the makers after leaving the show.

Days after Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi opened up about the working conditions on the set and accused Asit Modi of harassment, Monika also spoke about the torture she had to incur while working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Read Also Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From Jennifer Mistry to Shailesh Lodha

Monika slams Asit Modi

Monika called her days on the set as 'hell'. Recalling how the makers remained 'unsupportive' towards her when her mother was unwell, the actress said that she would spend the night at the hospital and they would call her early in the morning for shoot.

"Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha," she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Monika: 'Torture and misbehave karte the'

She added that Asit Modi asked her to report on set just seven days after her mother's demise. "When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry everyday. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the. They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God’," Monika added.

"Maine bola mujhe kaam hi nahi karna aisi jagah jaha pe aapko kaam karke aisa lage ki issey better suicide karlo. Sohil (Ramani, Project Head) sabse badtameezi se baat karte hai. Unhone toh Natttu kaka ko bhi abuse kiya tha," Monika further said in the interview.

"Sach mein wo kutte ki jaisa treat karte hain. Unhone mere saath bohot ganda behave kiya hai," she added.

Jennifer's SHOCKING allegations against makers

A few days back, Jennifer alleged that her place of work is 'male chauvinistic'. The actress quit the show after being a part of it for over a decade. She also levelled several serious allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

The makers also issues a statement calling Jennifer unprofessional and abusive after she reportedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against them. They also claimed that she used to misbehave with others on the sets.

Over the last couple of years, actors like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha and Gurucharan Singh have also quit the show. The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.