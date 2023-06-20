 Mumbai Police Files Case Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi
Mumbai Police Files Case Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi

This comes nearly a week after former TMKOC actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Mumbai Police Files Case Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi

The Powai Police (Mumbai) has registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC based on a complaint by an actor of the show. No arrests have been made in this case so far.

This comes nearly a week after former TMKOC actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Modi.

The Mumbai Police had also said that they will summon Modi to record his statement in the case.

Asit Modi, the show's producer, and certain cast members have been accused of sexual harassment by Jennifer.

However, Asit Modi termed the allegations made against him by the actress Jennifer Mistry as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.

Modi called the allegations "baseless" and wrote, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations."

However, the show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors earlier issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Mistry is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

Mistry had expressed her hope that the truth will come out only after the police complete their investigation.

