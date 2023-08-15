Ankita Lokhande Shares FIRST Post After Father's Death: 'You Gave Me Wings To Fly'

Actress Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikanth Lokhande breathed his last on August 12, Saturday, at the age of 68. As his last rites were conducted in the city on Sunday morning, the actress looked devastated and was inconsolable as she performed the rituals and bade her father goodbye one last time.

And now, three days after her father's demise, Ankita has shared her first post on social media, dedicated to her daddy dearest.

Sharing some unseen pictures of her family, Ankita wrote how he was the pillar of strength in their lives, and how he gave her the wings to fly.

Ankita's heartbreaking note for father

Ankita took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Hello daddy I can’t describe you in words but I want to say that I have never seen such strong , energetic and adorable person in my life.. I got to know about u more when u left us .. everyone who came to see u they were just just just praising you like how u used to send good morning messages to them everyday, how u used to call people or video call them when u missed them .. u kept every relationship with everyone so alive .. and now I know why I’m also like this it’s because of u my paa."

She went on to say, "You gave me the best life, best memories and a very strong understanding of relationships .. u taught me never to give up. U taught me to live a life king size and u always gave me my wings to fly paa and I promise to never let u go because you are part of my soul forever and ever and I’m grateful that u gave me that opportunity to be there for you and take care of u in every way.."

Promising to take care of her mother even more now, Ankita added, "I promise that I will pamper her more than before like u used to paa .. Thanku for everything every moment and Thanku for making me who I’m today .. I love u paaaaa forever and ever!!"

When Ankita lent shoulder to her father's mortal remains

On Sunday, as Ankita and her family performed the last rites of her father, the actress was seen breaking stereotypes and lending a shoulder to the mortal remains.

She was seen breaking down during the funeral and her husband Vicky Jain stood strong by her side throughout.

Several celebrities including Nandish Sandhu, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh, and others also attended the last rites and extended their support to Ankita and her mother.

