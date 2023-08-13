Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down At Father's Funeral, Gets Support From Husband Vicky Jain

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Actress Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away in Mumbai on August 12
His funeral was held in the city on Sunday and Ankita was seen devastated during the last ritee
Ankita was inconsolable as she participated in the final rites of her late father
She broke down into tears as she bid farewell to him for one last time
Throughout the last rites, Ankita's husband Vicky Jain was seen standing by her and her mother
Vicky even lent a shoulder to his father-in-law's mortal remains
Ankita's friends from the industry were seen paying their last respects to her father. Arti Singh and Srishty Rode were seen at the funeral
Kushal Tandon too turned up to be by his friend
Nandish Sandhu, who is quite close to Ankita and Vicky, paid his final respects to her father
Shraddha Arya was among the first ones to arrive by Ankita's side
