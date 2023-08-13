Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down At Father's Funeral, Gets Support From Husband Vicky Jain

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023

Actress Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away in Mumbai on August 12

Photo by Varinder Chawla

His funeral was held in the city on Sunday and Ankita was seen devastated during the last ritee

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ankita was inconsolable as she participated in the final rites of her late father

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She broke down into tears as she bid farewell to him for one last time

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Throughout the last rites, Ankita's husband Vicky Jain was seen standing by her and her mother

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky even lent a shoulder to his father-in-law's mortal remains

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ankita's friends from the industry were seen paying their last respects to her father. Arti Singh and Srishty Rode were seen at the funeral

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kushal Tandon too turned up to be by his friend

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nandish Sandhu, who is quite close to Ankita and Vicky, paid his final respects to her father

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Arya was among the first ones to arrive by Ankita's side

Photo by Varinder Chawla

