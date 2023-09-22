BB OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Claims He Hasn't Received ₹25 Lakh Prize Money Yet; Shehnaaz Gill REACTS | Photo Via Instagram.

Elvish Yadav became the latest guest on Shehnaaz Gill's talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. He won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and made a shocking revelation that the makers are yet to pay him Rs 25 lakhs, his prize money for winning the show.

During the episode, Gill asked Elvish when he was going to buy his third phone. To this, the YouTuber replied, “I will buy the fourth one too when the makers of Bigg Boss will send me ₹25 lakh." Reacting to this, Shehnaaz reacted, “This is wrong.”

Further, Elvish stated that he confirmed with the makers the rule about the wild card entrants. He said, "Earlier, I believed that it is their rule only that they won’t make a wild card entrant the winner. When I got the entry, I asked them at least 100 times, ‘Bhai, vote ka hi hai na? I hope it is not a rule that despite a wild card getting votes, he cannot win.’ They said, ‘We will make the wild card contestant the winner if he gets votes.”

Recently, Elvish celebrated his 26th birthday in Dubai, and as a gift to himself, he bought a house for ₹8 crore. He also shared a video on YouTube giving a tour; it featured many guest rooms, bedrooms with attached bathrooms, and a huge kitchen along with balconies.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan secured the position of first runner-up.

