 Uri Actress Rukhsar Rehman And Faruk Kabir Head For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage
Their family members are well aware of their decision and they have officially met to discuss the same

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir | Instagram

Actress Rukhsar Rehman and filmmaker Faruk Kabir are headed for a divorce and they have been living separately since February 2023.

Rukhsar, who was last seen on the big screen in Faruk's Khuda Haafiz 2, informed a news portal that they have parted ways and are heading for a divorce. Without divulging any details, Rukhsar said that the decision to split was 'emotionally taxing'.

Reportedly, their family members are well aware of their decision and they have officially met to discuss the same.

Rukhsar and Faruk got married in March 2010 in a low-key ceremony after being in a relationship for almost six years. Last year, they worked together for the first time in his directorial Khuda Haafiz 2.

The actress was previously married to Asad Ahmed. Rukhsar and Asad have a 27-year-old daughter, Aisha Ahmed, who is also an actress.

Rukhsar made her Bollywood debut with Deepak Anand’s Yaad Rakhegi Duniya opposite Aditya Pancholi. She has also been a part of other films like PK, God Tussi Great Ho, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 83 and Sarkar among others.

She was also seen in Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala's web series The Night Manager.

