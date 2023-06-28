Before Asin-Rahul, THESE Popular Bollywood Couples Made Headlines For Their Divorce Rumours

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Actress Asin married EntrepreneurRahul Sharma In the year 2016.
Recently, rumours about their divorce was all over the internet. However, the actress herself clarified calling those rumours 'baseless' and 'fake'. Look at some other popular B-town couples who made headlines for their separation rumours:
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone : Several rumours of the rift in their relationship and dup deciding to part ways arrived in the past. However, the couple never reacted to them.
Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan: Many divorce rumours about B-twon's beloved couple with three adorable kids have surfaced in the past, but their relationship always stood strong.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn were rumoured to get separated, few months ago, after a video of the actress went viral.
When Priyanka Chopra dropped 'Jonas' surname from her Instagram account, many seculated her divorce with husband Nick Jonas.
It also happened with Khiladi Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna, but both of them rubbished their divorce rumours.
In the past, there were reports about rift between Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan and there divorce was speculated.
