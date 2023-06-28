Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's Romantic Honeymoon At Maldives: See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress got married to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on June 7.
They recently enjoyed their honeymoon holidaying at Maldives.
The duo all smiles as they twined in pink-coloured outfits.
Sonnalli wore a light pink thigh-high slit gown with white and pink pattern,
On the other hand, her husband was dressed in a shirt of two-shaded pink colour.
Before going back to work, the couple chose to chill in a tropical location, making it a perfect holiday destination.
Sonnalli was seen wearing a fashionable gold mangalsutra in her neck.
The couple got hitched in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Her family and close friends were also present while the couple exchanged wedding vows.
