 Uorfi Javed's Sister Asfi Javed To Participate In Bigg Boss 18? Follow Kar Lo Yaar Fame REACTS
Salman Khan will return as the host of Bigg Boss 18 and the new season will air on October 6, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the popular television show Bigg Boss 18 and is all set to hit television screens on October 6, 2024. While the official list of contestants has yet to be revealed, there are rumours that Asfi Javed, Uorfi Javed's younger sister, might participate in the show.

Reacting to the rumours, Asfi took to her Instagram story and clarified that she is not participating in Bigg Boss 18. "Hey everyone! I've been watching this news circulating on me doing Bigg Boss 18. I am not doing Bigg Boss, neither I have been approached for the show," she stated.

Further, she added, "I've already been a part of our own reality show Follow Karlo Yaar, and now I'm looking forward acting projects."

Check out the official note:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 will feature the theme Time Ka Tandav (the havoc of time).

The makers unveiled the promo of the show, with the caption, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! (An earthquake will strike the house this time, because the havoc of time will dominate Bigg Boss) (hourglass and eye emojis)."

Take a look at the promo"

Nia Sharma, Nyra Banerjee, Shehzada Dhami, Rithvik Dhanjani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dalljiet Kaur, Dolly Chaiwala, Shezaan Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Digvijay Singh Rathee, among others are rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss 18.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Bigg Boss 17 was won by comedian, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up.

