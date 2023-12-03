Uorfi Javed's Instagram Handle Suspended; Actress Says 'Lot Of Wishes Granted'

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed's social media handle was suspended by Instagram on Sunday morning. After getting her account recovered, Uorfi shared a screenshot of the suspension notice by Instagram, and also penned a line for her haters.

"A lot of wishes were granted today I see," she wrote, along with the Instagram notice, which mentioned that her account and posts would not be visible until she filed an appeal and the decision was revoked.

For those unversed, an account on Instagram gets suspended if it is found sharing content that do not adhere to the guidelines of the social media platform. This list of prohibitions includes nudity, self harm, hate speech, among other reasons.

The suspension also happens when numerous other users report a particular account, citing violation of Instagram community guidelines.

Uorfi has often found herself at the receiving end of hate by people on social media, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. Time and again, the actress has complained about how she received rape threats and death threats on social media for posting photos and videos wearing certain outfits.

The actress also makes sure to give befitting replies to her trolls and haters, but looks like this time they got the better of her.

Not just social media bullying, but Uorfi has also found herself in legal troubles due to her fashion choices more than once. Several complaints and FIRs have been lodged against her in the past, with the complainants accusing her of promoting nudity in public and polluting the minds of the youth.

Uorfi shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, season 1. Though she was eliminated from the show at a very early stage, she grabbed eyeballs and made a mark with her quirky fashion sense. She has also been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others.