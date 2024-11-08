Uorfi Javed Wants To Control Ranveer Singh's Social Media: 'Dua Ki Photo Click Karke Logon Se Paise Maangungi'

Uorfi Javed is enjoying the success of her reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which premiered on Amazon Prime Videos in August 2024. The nine-episode series showed a glimpse into her everyday life and dysfunctional family and her relationship with her her sisters, Urusa, Asfi, and Dolly Javed. Recently, when asked which Bollywood celebrity’s social media account she would control for a day, Uorfi chose Ranveer Singh.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Uorfi said, "I want to control Ranveer Singh's account. I like him. I'll see his daughter's (Dua Padukone Singh) face and usne abhi reveal nahi kiya hai. So, meine uski photo kheech ke, mein logon se paise maangungi. Dekhna hai toh paise do. Yaha mera dimag chal raha hai."

Check out the video:

Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. On Diwali 2024, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter Dua, which means prayer.

A photo was shared by Deepika and Ranveer on their joint Instagram Diwali post, featuring a sweet little glimpse of their baby's tiny feet, dressed in a traditional lehenga.

They wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh (evil eye emoji) 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. Their relationship began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013.

Uorfi, on the other hand, was last seen as a mentor in another web series, Playground, a reality web series.