Uorfi Javed SLAMS Sana Khan's 'Husbands Who Allow Wives To Wear Revealing Clothes' Comment: 'Your Choices Don't Make You Superior'

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed slammed former actress Sana Khan for her 'husbands allow wives to wear anything' comment. For those unversed, a couple of months back, Sana appeared on Rubina Dilaik's podcast and during the interaction, she stated that she does not understand how men 'allow their wives to dress a certain way' and how are they okay with other men calling them hot.

Now, Uorfi took to her Instagram story to call out Sana for her views. Resharing a post about Sana's comment, Uorfi wrote, "Bringing other women down, considering yourself superior because of your new 'clothing choices'. Your choices don't make you superior from the ones who make different choices."

"Other women can shame you too for your choices but we ain't doing that. Lady if you can wear whatever you want and don't want to be judged, other women can demand that too," she added.

During the podcast, Sana had called out husbands, who are 'proud' of their wives wearing short clothes. She reportedly stated, "Har insaan ko accha lagta hai ki uski biwi modest rahe, haina? Kai baar main aise mardo ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe ajeeb lagta hai ki tum kaise apni biwion ko aise chuntu-muntu kapde pehena kar bahar leke chale jate ho? And you feel proud about it, and you say 'My wife is looking so hot', and ek random ladka bhi aapki biwi ko bol raha hai ki she is looking so hot, especially jab wo chote kapde pehen rahi hai."

The former Bigg Boss contestant added, "And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman."

During the same conversation, Sana was asked the reason behind leaving the entertainment industry and the former actress said, ”Pehle main full sleeves pehenti thi, then three-fourth hua and then half sleeves hua. I would be like, baap re mere hath dikh rahe hai. And then I reached sleeveless. Phir neeche se kum hote gaye. And then in my journey from sleeveless to backless, mujhe pata hi nahi chala ki shaitan ne mujhe as a woman nanga kab kar diya aur main is nangepan ko modernism aur liberal hona, is chiz ko power kab se samajne lag gayi?''

Sana married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020, post which she announced that she has decided to quit showbiz. She had earlier said that she just wants to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

Sana made her acting debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005 and went on to star in films like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.